New Deputy Chairman of National Security Committee appointed
14:12, 25 October 2025
By a presidential decree, Marat Irmenov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
By another decree of the President, Kanatai Dalmatov has been relieved of the post of the Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Earlier, it was reported that the Head of State had received the Chairman of the National Security Committee, who reported on the agency's activities since January 2025.