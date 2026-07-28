Uzbek FM hails Kazakh Ambassador Atamkulov's service

As the Uzbek FM noted, the Ambassador’s tenure in Uzbekistan coincided with an important historic period in relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. In particular, on December 22, 2022, the Treaty on Allied Relations between the two states was signed.

Bakhtiyor Saidov expressed gratitude to Beibut Atamkulov for his significant personal contribution to strengthening friendship, good neighborliness, and allied partnership between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. He also recalled that the diplomat’s achievements were highly recognized by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who awarded him the “Dustlik” Order.

“We will always highly value the Ambassador as a sincere friend of Uzbekistan and a distinguished professional, and we wish him every success in his future endeavors”, the Uzbek FM stressed.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh, Uzbek prime ministers Olzhas Bektenov and Abdulla Aripov participated in the first meeting of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Council of Heads of Regions in Aktau.