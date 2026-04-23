Trade and industry remain key drivers of Kazakhstan's economy

According to the National Statistics Bureau, services generated 92.1 trillion tenge, while goods production accounted for 58.2 trillion tenge.

Among all sectors, trade and car repair made the largest economic contribution, KZT 31.8 trillion. Manufacturing (KZT 20.5 trillion) and mining (KZT 19 trillion) also provided substantial volumes and remain foundational to the country's economy.

The real estate sector stands out with KZT 14.7 trillion. It is characterized by an extremely high share of gross profit, exceeding 94%, making it one of the most capital-intensive parts of the economy.

The industrial sector retains significant reliance on profit: in mining and manufacturing, profit forms the bulk of value added.

In the social sector, the opposite structure is observed: the largest share of GVA comes from wages (up to 72%) in education, healthcare, and public administration. This reflects the high dependence of these spheres on human capital and the state budget.

Trade, manufacturing, and mining lead the economy in terms of wages and form the backbone of employment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to build 5,000 km of railways in the next 4 years.