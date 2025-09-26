"Traces of the Oghuz Steppe Culture" exhibition opens in Astana

The event also includes a scientific seminar where historians, archaeologists, ethnologists, and cultural scholars discuss current issues in the study of Oghuz heritage.

The exhibition features approximately 300 unique artefacts and ethnographic materials from the collections of the National Museum, the Kyzylorda Regional Museum of Local History, and Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University. Many of these exhibits are recognized as world heritage objects and serve as an important tool for promoting national culture internationally.

Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information

The exhibition covers a range of materials from archaeological finds in Zhankent to monuments of the 8th–11th centuries, which reflect the beliefs and cultural traditions of the Oghuz tribes.

Immersive technologies and multimedia materials allow viewers to have a deeper experience of the era's atmosphere and gain a fresh perspective on historical processes.

The exhibition "Traces of the Oghuz Steppe Culture" is a large-scale scientific and cultural project aimed at popularizing Kazakhstan's rich historical and cultural heritage and affirming its significance in the global context. The exhibition will run until October 25, 2025.

