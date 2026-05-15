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    TRACECA countries sign agreement on unified transit permit

    13:38, 15 May 2026

    As part of the 18th meeting of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, a ceremony of signing several key documents aimed at developing the Europe-Caucasus-Asia international transport corridor and digitalizing transit procedures took place, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    TRACECA countries sign agreement on unified transit permit
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

    The document was signed by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

    The agreement is aimed at simplifying transit procedures among member states.

    As reported earlier, the 18th annual meeting of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission was held in Astana, where participants discussed the digitalization of transportation, development of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia international transport corridor, and simplification of transit procedures.

    Kazakhstan Azerbaijan Ukraine Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan Transport Integration
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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