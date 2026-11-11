Toyota to launch ultra-compact trucks in U.S., investing $34 million in production

The automaker initially intends to sell the vehicle, commonly known as a “kei truck” in Japan, to corporate customers. Wider sales to the general public may follow depending on market demand. Toyota has not yet announced the price but said the vehicle would be affordable.

The trucks will be assembled at a plant in Indiana using components of the Hijet mini truck imported from Japan, manufactured by Daihatsu Motor Co., a Toyota subsidiary.

The company is targeting farmers and small businesses, particularly those operating in urban areas.

The KEI-01 will be designed to meet US safety standards for low-speed vehicles, with a maximum speed of 25 miles per hour (around 40 km/h). Although the trucks will be permitted on public roads, access to certain roads may be restricted depending on state regulations and speed limits.

Toyota plans to market the vehicle under Scion by Toyota, a new brand aimed at exploring alternative mobility solutions in the US market.

Earlier, it was reported that Toyota Motor Corporation and autonomous driving technology company Waymo would begin testing a fleet of autonomous Toyota bZ4X vehicles in Japan in 2027 as part of their expanded partnership.