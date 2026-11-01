Toyota and Waymo to test autonomous vehicles in Japan in 2027

The initiative builds on a preliminary agreement announced in April 2025. Following the initial testing phase in Japan, the companies plan to introduce the vehicles in the United Kingdom and other markets served by Waymo in the coming years.

The partnership marks a major step towards expanding autonomous ride-hailing services in Japan using high-volume, domestically manufactured vehicles.

Toyota will manufacture the vehicles at its Takaoka plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture. The entire process, from assembling the base vehicles to integrating Waymo’s autonomous driving hardware, will be carried out at the facility.

By combining Toyota's global manufacturing and vehicle development expertise with Waymo's fully autonomous technology, the companies aim to accelerate the global deployment of safety-validated Level 4 autonomous vehicles.

The initiative is intended to improve road safety by reducing accidents caused by human error and expanding mobility options for people who have difficulty getting around.

The specially equipped bZ4X vehicles will also feature enhanced comfort and accessibility. These include generous rear legroom, automatic doors, a power liftgate, and ambient lighting to make entering and exiting the vehicles easier for passengers.

Toyota and Waymo will also explore the application of autonomous driving technology to privately owned Toyota vehicles. Together with Woven by Toyota, they will consider further initiatives to improve road safety by applying insights from Waymo’s real-world operations, data analysis and technology to benefit other road users.

Earlier, it was reported that Mercedes-Benz Korea launched all-electric versions of its CLA sedan and GLC sport utility vehicle (SUV) in South Korea as part of its push to expand its electric vehicle lineup.