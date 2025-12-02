Tesla sets historic sales record

In a social media post, the company confirmed that it has become the brand with the highest annual vehicle registrations in Norway’s history.

With over a month left, we've now broken an almost decade-long record by becoming the brand with the most vehicles registered in a single year in Norway



🇳🇴 https://t.co/WnLo1zrNsI — Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) November 25, 2025

Tesla has overtaken the previous benchmark set by Volkswagen, which recorded 26,575 vehicle registrations in 2016. According to Drive Tesla Canada, сurrent registration figures in Norway have already surpassed 26,600 units, and the total continues to climb with more than a month left in the year.

This achievement makes Tesla the most successful car brand in Norway in terms of annual registrations in one of the world’s most competitive and highly electrified automotive markets.

Sales data show that the main drivers of growth were the Model Y and Model 3. The Model Y accounts for more than 21,500 units, while the Model 3 has registered over 5,000 vehicles. The Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck together represent fewer than 100 units.

The Model Y confidently remains the best selling car in Norway in 2025, reinforcing Tesla’s leadership in the global electric vehicle market.

Despite declining Tesla sales in several European countries, Norway continues to be an exception. Nearly all new cars sold in the country today are fully electric.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tesla introduced more affordable versions of the Model Y and Model 3 in an effort to stimulate demand following the expiration of a key U.S. federal tax credit.