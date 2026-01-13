Toyota remains world’s top automaker for sixth year in a row

Volkswagen Group reported global sales of 8,983,900 vehicles in 2025, a decline of 0.5 percent from the previous year, falling short of Toyota’s performance even before the year-end tally was completed.

The Toyota group, which includes Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., had sold 10,327,976 units between January and November last year.

Volkswagen struggled in its competition with local electric vehicle makers in China, the biggest market for the German auto giant. In the U.S. market, the company faced a headwind from high tariffs.



Toyota, for its part, posted its first vehicle sales growth in four years in China. It also fared well in the United States.

