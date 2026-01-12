Chinese electric cars face new EU rules

The EU believes that Chinese electric cars benefit from heavy government subsidies and are sold at low prices in Europe. Because of this, the EU introduced extra import duties in 2024, ranging from about 8% to more than 35%.

To clarify how exporters can respond to these duties, the Commission has now issued a guidance document. According to the Commission, the guidance is meant to help exporters understand what should be included in a possible price undertaking offer. It gives general instructions and practical points to consider when preparing such an offer.

The Commission says that all offers will be assessed using the same legal criteria. Each assessment will be objective, non-discriminatory, and in line with World Trade Organization rules.

The guidance covers several issues that exporters may need to address, including:

· which vehicle models are covered by the offer

· how minimum import prices should be set for each model and configuration

· how vehicles are sold in the EU and through which sales channels

· how to reduce the risk of cross compensation between products

· whether the exporter plans future investments related to electric vehicles in the EU

The document also explains that the Commission must be able to monitor and verify compliance with any accepted price undertaking.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that China exported 199,836 electric vehicles worldwide in November 2025, an 87% increase compared with the same month last year.