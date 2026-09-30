Toy imports from China to Kazakhstan drop nearly threefold

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, the physical volume of toy imports fell 2.5 times year-on-year.

Analysts note, however, that the sharp decline does not yet indicate a stable trend, as import volumes have fluctuated significantly in recent years. In contrast, imports rose by 71% in January to July 2025.

Toy imports from China dropped 2.8 times to 7,700 tons, while shipments from Russia fell 39% to 1,100 tons.

The largest decreases were recorded in stuffed toys, motorized toys, toy sets and kits, ride-on toys, and construction sets. Together, these categories accounted for 67% of the overall reduction in imports.

In value terms, toy imports also declined. During the first seven months of the year, imports totaled 45.9 million US dollars, down from 81.4 million US dollars a year earlier, a decrease of 44%. This marks the lowest level in the past decade.

DATA HUB noted that imported toys must comply with the Eurasian Economic Union's technical regulations on toy safety. However, test purchases conducted by the Ministry of Health have shown that some products do not meet the required standards. The most common violations involve labeling requirements, while less frequent issues include excessive levels of harmful substances such as formaldehyde, methanol, and acetaldehyde.

Children's toys are not currently subject to mandatory digital labeling, but the requirement is expected to take effect on February 1, 2028.

Last October, Chinese toy manufacturer Pop Mart, creator of the popular Labubu dolls, reported a 250% surge in global revenue in the third quarter after launching miniature versions of its monster-themed toys.