Tourist flow to Almaty region hits record high

According to Kuanysh Mirambekuly, head of the regional Tourism Department, this year marked a record surge in tourist arrivals. The Kapshagai reservoir remained the top destination, welcoming about 1.8 million visitors over the summer. Meanwhile, more than 700,000 tourists explored Kolsay Lakes, Charyn Canyon, and Ile-Alatau National Park.

“In the first nine months of 2025, these three destinations welcomed 700,000 visitors, including over 530,000 to Kolsay Lakes. Every third visitor was an international tourist,” said Mirambekuly.

Overall, the number of foreign tourists has risen by 12%, while domestic tourism has grown by 25%. This year, the region has been especially popular with travelers from India, the Gulf states, and Russia.

The growth in tourist numbers has been driven by the consistent development of infrastructure. In 2025, 171 million tenge were allocated for the improvement of tourist routes. Work is underway in the Kolsay Lakes and Ile-Alatau National Parks, as well as in the city of Konayev. The upgrades include the installation of piers, eco-stairs, entrance areas, fire zones, and new metal-frame walking trails.

Earlier, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports summed up the results of the summer season, reporting that Kazakhstan welcomed 7.5 million foreign tourists in the first half of 2025.

As reported earlier, 690,000 tourists have visited Mongolia since January.