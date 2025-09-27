Kazakhstan draws 7.5 million foreign tourists in first half of 2025

The Ministry informed that during the same period, 3.9 million Kazakhstani citizens used domestic accommodation facilities – half a million more than in the first half of 2024.

It added that investment in the tourism sector’s fixed assets reached 592 billion tenge, while revenues from accommodation facilities totaled 151 billion tenge.

Currently, Kazakhstan operates 4,442 accommodation facilities with a combined capacity of over 232,000 beds.

