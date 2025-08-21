Tourist flow from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan rises by over 20%

The data provided by the State Statistics Committee shows in January-July 2025, Azerbaijan welcomed 1.48 million foreign nationals from 182 countries, down 1.7% than in the same period last year. Kazakhstani nationals demonstrate growing interest in Azerbaijan, as tourist arrivals from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan has increased by 20.6% compared to the previous year – one of the strongest growth dynamics in the CIS region.

Alongside Kazakhstan, the top source markets for Azerbaijan include Russia, Turkiye, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Georgia. Other countries showing notable growth in visitor numbers were Tajikistan, Israel, China, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Jordan, and Uzbekistan.

The data indicates the majority of foreign travelers (75.5%) arrived by air, benefiting from direct flights and simplified travel procedures. Meanwhile, 23.1% entered the country via land transport, and 1.4% arrived by sea.

Tourism experts attribute the increase in Kazakhstani visitors to strengthening political dialogue, cultural ties, and growing business exchanges between the two nations. Direct air connections, a simplified visa regime, and shared historical and linguistic roots are also contributing factors.

Azerbaijan is increasingly positioning itself as a destination for leisure, medical tourism, and business events. Cities such as Baku, Ganja, Sheki, and Lankaran attract visitors with their natural beauty, historical architecture, and modern infrastructure.

Meanwhile, outbound travel from Azerbaijan saw a slight decline during the same period. Turkiye remained the leading destination for Azerbaijani travelers, accounting for 40.6% of departures. Russia ranked second with 15.7%, marking a significant 28.5% increase. Georgia (11.2%) and Iran (8.9%) followed, with visits to Georgia up by nearly 26%. The remaining 23.6% of Azerbaijani tourists traveled to other destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

