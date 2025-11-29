Tourist flow between Russia, Saudi Arabia could triple after visa abolition — association

"According to Artur Muradyan, vice president of ATOR for international tourism, general director of the tour operator Space Travel, if visa-free travel is introduced between Russia and Saudi Arabia, inbound tourist flow could increase two to threefold by next summer," the report said.

Many tourists from Russia travel to Saudi Arabia to visit the holy land for Muslims, including outside of charter tours, the expert noted. "And the visa waiver is a huge boon for them because $150 per person is a good saving," he explained.

Earlier, the Russian government greenlighted the possible signing of an agreement on mutual visa waiver between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

