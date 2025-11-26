Saudi Arabia wins 18 international awards in Geneva for hospital excellence and health sector research

Hospitals received 13 awards under the hospital development projects category. In the scientific research category, Saudi researchers secured five awards across various tracks, including the digital health and artificial intelligence track, the clinical models track, and the sustainability track.

This alignment between the achievements of hospitals and the successes of researchers reflects the Saudi health ecosystem’s ability to develop an integrated model that combines healthcare quality, innovation, scientific research, and sustainability, strengthening its leading position in the global health sector.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge 21.7% year-over-year in September.