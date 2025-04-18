International tourists spend over USD 2.6 bln in Kazakhstan in 2024

International tourist arrivals also contribute to the development of tourism-related industries. Expenditures by an international inbound traveler within Kazakhstan stand at 1,200-1,500 US dollars.

Last year, international tourists spent over 2.6 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan.

Tourists from China spent the most compared to other nationalities while traveling to Kazakhstan, up to 307 million US dollars, German tourists’ expenditures made 56 million US dollars, while visitors from Turkiye and the U.S spent 53 million US dollars and 47 million US dollars respectively.

As earlier reported, domestic tourism grew by 44% in Kazakhstan over 5 years.