Tourism should become a new point of economic growth, says PM Bektenov

Tourism and Sport Minister Yerbol Myrzabasynov delivered a report on the current performance and results in the industry, with reports also made by governors of several regions, head of the family resort Pioneer Murat Karatay, producer of the company Astana Concert Malik Hassenov.

According to the results of 2024, the number of domestic tourists totaled 10.5 million people, which is 900 thousand more compared to 2023. In general, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, more than 15 million foreign guests visited Kazakhstan.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the tourism industry has significant potential and should become a new point of growth of Kazakhstan's economy.

On the instructions of the Head of State, large investment projects are being implemented. The mountain cluster in Almaty and Almaty region has received a new impulse of development. There is a potential for the development of ski and nature tourism in the eastern part of Kazakhstan. In the Shchuchinsk-Borovoe resort zone, it is planned to carry out large-scale modernization, which will allow to create year-round tourist facilities, develop ecological and sports tourism. Projects for building a five-star hotel and a theme park have been implemented on the territory of Warm Beach near Aktau. The Kenderli resort zone will get a new impetus for development in the region, and an airport will be built there. Work is underway to give farmers the right to engage in agro-tourism. The Government is ready to provide all necessary support to investors and solve issues arising, said Olzhas Bektenov.

Today, the Government is taking a set of measures to develop tourism infrastructure. Thus, in 2024 in Kazakhstan launched tourist train Zhibek Zholy, running along the route of the Silk Road. Large-scale reconstruction of 125 railway stations has begun. New airport terminals were built in Almaty, Shymkent and Kyzylorda. At the same time, work is under way to simplify migration procedures. At border crossings, a pilot project is being implemented to allow organized tour groups to pass without queues, reducing the duration of passport control process almost 5 times.

In order to further develop the tourism industry, the Prime Minister gave a number of instructions:

Cafes, petrol stations and service stations along roads should all meet the accepted standards. I also instruct to work out the issues of incentives for entrepreneurs engaged in this business, said Olzhas Bektenov.

Earlier it was reported that over two million tourists had visited Almaty in 2024.