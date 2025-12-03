Sports Ministry urges patience amid ongoing doping probe into Janibek Alimkhanuly

“We shouldn’t rush to any conclusions. I suggest waiting until the full anti-doping investigation is completed. Only then will we understand what consequences may follow. For our part, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will not remain on the sidelines — we are ready to provide support, including bringing in international experts and specialists who can give a legal assessment of the situation, if needed,” Vice Minister Serik Zharasbayev said on the sidelines of the Majilis.

He noted that any review of the athlete’s title would depend on the final findings of the investigation. He emphasized that all outcomes and consequences related to the detected substance would only be clear once it is determined how the doping entered Alimkhanuly’s system, adding that the boxer and his team must provide all necessary explanations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Premier Boxing Champions, the organizers of the December 6 event in San Antonio, have announced that Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has been taken off the fight card.