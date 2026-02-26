Tourism flow in Kazakhstan projected to hit 5 mln by 2029

The comprehensive development plans, providing measures for the development of tourism infrastructure, fulfillment of investment projects, tourism industry promotion and digitalization were approved, he told a briefing.

The plan includes the expansion of the Almaty Mountain Cluster’s existing ski resorts and integration into a single system, construction of 30 new cable cars and 161 km of ski trails to reduce current load and boost year-round tourist flow to 5 million visitors.

He stressed that the potential growth is to welcome 1.7 million foreign tourists by 2029, with significant impact on employment and regional development.

It is expected to redistribute tourist load from lakes Shchuchye and Borovoe in the Shchuchinsk–Burabay resort area by developing infrastructure on the lakes of Katarkol, Small and Big Chebachye, and Zhukey.

It is projected to develop the Warm Beach and Kendirli resort zones in Mangystau region and improve access to unique natural sites such as Bozzhyra and Tamshaly.

It is also planned to build trails, viewing platforms, and visitor centers.

A master plan for the Kendirli development will be prepared this year.

He emphasized the development of the comprehensive plans will help expand hotel infrastructure by 2029, adding 150,000 tourists annually.

Earlier, he announced in the first nine months of 2025, Kazakhstan’s accommodation facilities served tourists worth 268 billion tenge, up 44 billion tenge compared to the same period in 2024.