Tourism Ministry says rising interest is driving tourism growth in Kazakhstan

Speaking at a briefing, Acting Chairman of the Tourism Industry Committee Nurbol Baizhanov said the country’s tourist accommodation facilities provided services to the amount of 268 billion tenge in nine months of 2025, marking an increase of 44 billion tenge compared to the same period of 2024.

The analysis indicates an upward trend in both domestic and inbound tourism, as well as in terms of the amount of services provided by accommodation facilities.

In nine months of last year, a total of 6.7 million domestic tourists stayed in accommodation facilities, which is 741,300 more than in the previous year. 15.7 million foreign visitors, exclusive of migrant workers and individuals arriving for permanent residency, arrived in the country for different tourist purposes in 2025, said Baizhanov.

According to him, growing interest in Kazakhstan from foreign markets is driving the upward trend in the sector.

Accommodation facilities, including hotels, resorts, and guest houses, generated 268 billion tenge in revenue in nine months of last year, which is 44 billion tenge more than a year before. The growth was fueled by a rising number of accommodated tourists, as well as an expansion of services offered, said the speaker.

There are currently 4,499 accommodation facilities with their total capacity exceeding 244,000 beds across Kazakhstan.

