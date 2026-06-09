Tourism brings Kazakhstan 630 bln tenge in taxes

He emphasized that foreign tourists spent 2.9 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan.

He said over 600,000 people are currently employed in Kazakhstan’s tourism sector.

Tax revenues increased by 18%, reaching 630 billion tenge.

Foreign spending reached 2.9 billion US dollars spent by international visitors.

Investments grew by 33% compared to the previous year, totaling 1.3 trillion tenge.

He stressed tourism impact on the economy is estimated at 5 trillion tenge.

National parks welcomed 3.7 million visitors in 2025.

He also focused on the national ecotourism standard to balance visitor numbers with ecosystem protection. Plans include developing park infrastructure and improving hiking trails and routes.

Last year, Kazakhstan hosted 13 international events, generating about 18 million US dollars.

In particular, Almaty, as the main business hub, requires a modern international-level congress and exhibition center.

He also described medical tourism as one of the promising trends since Kazakhstan boasts quality and availability of medical services. Last year, Kazakhstan received 80,000 foreign patients.

Ten medical institutions hold JCI international accreditation.

A Roadmap for medical tourism (2026–2028) is being developed jointly with the Ministry of Health.

Earlier, he said the number of tourists staying in accommodations rose by 12%, surpassing 10 million people.

Kazakhstan improved its position in the World Economic Forum’s global tourism index, climbing from 66th to 52nd place.

As written before, Kazakhstan generated KZT136bn in revenue from Google tax since 2022.