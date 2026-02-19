Kazakhstan generates KZT136bn in revenue from Google tax since 2022

The Committee said 120 foreign companies have been registered in Kazakhstan since the Google tax came into effect in 2022, with 22 in 2025. The amount of revenue from the Google tax has totaled 136 billion tenge, including 57.6 billion tenge in 2025, and 8.7 billion tenge in January this year.

Kazakhstan introduced the so-called Google tax on foreign companies providing digital services and e-commerce to individuals to promote fair play in the domestic market, enhance tax compliance in the digital environment, as well as curtail shadow economy without field audits.

