Tourism boom: Brazil surges to 4th place in Global tourism growth

The country welcomed approximately 9.3 million international visitors in 2025, up from 6.3 million in 2019, representing a 46 per cent increase over the six-year period. The figures highlight Brazil's strong post-pandemic recovery and place it among the top-performing tourism markets globally, as reported by Agência Brasil.

The positive momentum has continued into 2026. During the first six months of the year, Brazil welcomed 5.2 million international visitors, marking the country's second-highest first-half total on record. Spending by foreign tourists reached US$5.6 billion, representing a 12 per cent increase compared with the same period a year earlier.



Officials attribute the sustained growth to stronger international visibility, expanded destination marketing in key overseas markets and broader efforts to promote Brazil's cultural attractions, natural landscapes and tourism experiences. Increased global travel demand, improved international connectivity and continued investment in tourism infrastructure have also contributed to the sector's expansion.



Earlier, it was reported that Thailand had set a $88B tourism target for 2027 by betting on sustainable boom.