Thailand sets $88B tourism target for 2027 by betting on sustainable boom

According to VNA, the country’s authorities plan to make Thailand a more attractive tourist destination, improve the quality of services, make greater use of digital technologies and enhance the management of the sector. The new strategy also aims to attract more affluent travellers.



The Tourism Authority intends to seek out new tourists in overseas markets, including Belarus, South Africa, and Brazil. The main focus will be on travellers from countries further afield – both those choosing Thailand for the first time and those who have already visited the country and are keen to return.



In addition, the authorities hope to increase the number of domestic trips taken by Thais themselves to 203 million and encourage residents to travel more frequently – on average up to three times a year. There are plans to increase the number of incentives for domestic tourists with the support of the private sector.



The government intends to strengthen cooperation with other countries to develop tourism. Discussions are planned in the near future regarding cooperation with Chinese airlines and the introduction of measures to boost confidence among foreign tourists.



Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Thailand had expressed wish to expand tourism cooperation during the visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Sihasak Phuangketkeow to Astana.