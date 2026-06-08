Total solar eclipse returns to Europe after 20 years

The eclipse's path of totality will stretch for about 8,300 kilometers, running from the Arctic through the North Pole and across Greenland, Iceland, Portugal and northern Spain. Within this narrow corridor, the Moon will completely block the Sun, briefly turning day into twilight and revealing the Sun's outer atmosphere, known as the corona.

Greenland will offer some of the longest viewing opportunities, with the total phase lasting just over two minutes. In northern Spain, totality will be much shorter, lasting around 20 seconds. Weather conditions on the day will play a crucial role in determining how clearly the event can be observed.

Spain will experience the largest area of totality in Europe as the eclipse moves across the country from west to east before continuing over the Balearic Islands. The event will be particularly significant for the country, marking the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Spain since 1905. It will also be the first of three solar eclipses that will be visible from Spain between 2026 and 2028.

Outside the path of totality, a partial solar eclipse will be visible across wider areas of Europe, Africa and North America. During a partial eclipse, only part of the Sun is obscured by the Moon.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and Earth align, allowing the Moon to cast its shadow on Earth. During a total solar eclipse, the Moon completely covers the Sun's disk. Although solar eclipses occur somewhere on Earth roughly every 16 months, total eclipses are relatively rare for any given location.

The upcoming event will be the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Europe since 2006. The previous major total solar eclipse attracted widespread attention in 2024, when it was observed across Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Experts remind observers that special eye protection must be used whenever any part of the Sun remains visible. Only those located within the path of totality will be able to safely view the eclipse without protective filters during the brief period when the Sun is completely covered.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the total lunar eclipse in March 2026.