Tornado outbreak expected across U.S. Midwest

A severe weather outbreak is anticipated this afternoon and evening across the south-central Plains and the Midwest. Multiple states – including Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, and Oklahoma – are at risk.

Forecasters are warning that thunderstorms may produce several tornadoes, hurricane-force wind gusts, and large hailstones.

The highest threat is located in central Kansas, extending into southeast Nebraska, Iowa, and northwest Missouri, where conditions are most favorable for the formation of intense storms.

Residents are urged to stay alert, monitor official weather updates, and seek shelter immediately if tornado warnings are issued.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that large parts of the central and southern U.S. Plains faced heightened wildfire danger.