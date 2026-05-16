Wildfire threat intensifies across U.S. plains due to dry thunderstorms and strong winds

The National Weather Service and the Storm Prediction Center said critical fire weather conditions were expected from southeastern New Mexico into the Texas Rolling Plains, with elevated wildfire risks stretching across the southern and northern Plains and parts of Wyoming.

Forecasters warned that dry thunderstorms could spark new fires across the southern High Plains, particularly near the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. Some storms were expected to produce erratic and potentially severe wind gusts exceeding 58 mph while bringing little rainfall.

Low humidity levels, in some areas dropping to 10-15%, combined with sustained winds of 25 mph or higher, were expected to create conditions favorable for rapid wildfire growth.

The National Weather Service also highlighted dangerous conditions across parts of the northern Plains, where strong westerly winds and dry air were expected to increase the potential for wildfire spread through the afternoon.

In Wyoming and surrounding areas, downslope winds and low humidity are expected to increase fire risk, especially in regions with dry, receptive fuels. fuels.

Meteorologists said a weather pattern across the western and central United States was contributing to widespread fire concerns, urging residents in affected areas to remain alert and follow local fire safety guidance.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Redlands in Southern California on Friday evening, near the border between Riverside and San Bernardino counties.