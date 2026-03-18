Top U.S. counterterrorism official resigns over Iran policy

Joe Kent, who led the National Counterterrorism Center, announced his resignation in a public letter addressed to President Donald Trump. In the letter, Kent argued that Iran did not pose an immediate threat to the United States and said the current policy direction should be reconsidered.

Kent, 45, is a former U.S. special forces soldier and CIA officer with extensive overseas experience, including deployments in Iraq. He was appointed earlier in Trump’s current term and narrowly confirmed by the Senate.

In his statement, Kent said he could not support a policy that could lead to further military engagement, citing both his service record and personal loss. His wife, Shannon Kent, a U.S. Navy cryptologic technician, was killed in a 2019 bombing in Syria.

The White House rejected Kent’s claims. Officials said the president had access to credible intelligence indicating a potential threat from Iran. Speaking to reporters, Trump described Kent as “a nice guy” but disagreed with his assessment, adding that the resignation confirmed his confidence in the administration’s decision.

Kent’s departure marks one of the most prominent internal criticisms of the administration’s Iran policy to date. In his letter, he also raised concerns about the influence of external narratives on decision-making, though these claims were dismissed by the White House as unfounded.

Before his appointment, Kent had been active in U.S. politics and previously ran for Congress. His nomination had drawn criticism from some lawmakers over past statements and associations, which he addressed during his confirmation process.

As head of the National Counterterrorism Center, Kent reported to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and was responsible for coordinating analysis of global terrorist threats.

His resignation follows several other senior departures during Trump’s second term, though overall turnover has been lower compared to his first administration.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the head of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission warned that broadcast stations could risk losing their licences, if they fail to meet public interest obligations in their coverage of the U.S.–Israel conflict with Iran.