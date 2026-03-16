FCC chair warns broadcasters over Iran conflict coverage

The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has warned broadcasters that their licences could be revoked if they fail to serve the public interest, following criticism from President Donald Trump over media coverage of the U.S.–Israel conflict with Iran.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr said broadcast licences are not permanent rights and can be withdrawn if stations do not comply with legal obligations. Speaking to CBS News, Carr said the public interest requirement remains central to broadcasting regulation in the United States.

He added that some broadcasters had been accused of spreading what he described as misleading or distorted reports, but said stations still had time to address the issue before licence renewals.

The comments came after President Trump wrote on social media that certain media outlets wanted the United States to lose the war. Carr later said that U.S. law requires broadcasters to operate in the public interest and warned that licences could be revoked if they fail to do so.

Several Democratic officials criticized the remarks, arguing that any attempt to punish broadcasters over coverage could conflict with constitutional protections for free speech.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said it would be illegal for the government to censor reporting it disagrees with, while California Governor Gavin Newsom described the suggestion as unconstitutional. Senator Mark Kelly also said the comments represented an overreach.

The FCC regulates radio, television, and satellite airwaves in the United States. It has authority over licensing, mergers, and certain content standards.

Broadcast stations receive licences from the FCC that are typically valid for eight years. These licences apply to individual stations rather than television networks. The FCC’s authority applies primarily to traditional broadcast television and radio and does not extend to cable channels or streaming platforms.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Donald Trump warned that NATO could face a “very bad” future if member states do not support efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.