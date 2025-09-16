Top UN General Assembly decisions that changed history

Partition Plan for Palestine, 1947

In November 1947 the Assembly adopted Resolution 181 (II), which called for an end to the British mandate in Palestine and proposed dividing the land into Jewish and Arab states, with Jerusalem placed under a special international regime. The plan was backed by 33 countries, opposed by 13, with 10 abstentions. It triggered the Arab–Israeli War of 1947–1949, which redrew borders and reshaped the region’s political landscape. As a result, the UN commission’s plan was never implemented.

Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 1948

At its 1948 session the Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Though not legally binding, it became the cornerstone of international human rights law, laying out key civil, political, economic and social rights. Building on this foundation, two binding treaties were later adopted: the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), 1981

Although the convention was adopted in 1979, it was in the early 1980s that it began to see widespread ratification and became the foundation of the global movement for women’s rights. Today it has 189 state parties. CEDAW is often described not only as an international bill of rights for women but also as a program of action, obliging states to take concrete steps to ensure those rights are protected and enforced.

Convention on the Rights of the Child, 1989

Adopted by the General Assembly in 1989, the Convention on the Rights of the Child became the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history. It established that children are not only objects of protection but individuals with civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of their own. The convention set global standards on issues such as education, healthcare, protection from exploitation and the right to participate in society.

2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, 2015

In September 2015 UN member states adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This ambitious plan of action for governments, the UN system and development partners set out the most comprehensive framework to date for tackling extreme poverty, reducing inequality and protecting the planet. More than aspirational rhetoric, the agenda called for practical steps to promote human well-being, environmental stewardship and shared prosperity.

Artificial Intelligence Resolutions, 2024

In March 2024 the Assembly adopted its first resolution on the governance of artificial intelligence. It emphasized human rights, safety and reliability, and the importance of international cooperation. The resolution was initiated by the United States and supported by more than one hundred countries. It urged all states to develop and support regulatory frameworks and governance mechanisms to ensure AI systems are safe and trustworthy.

Pact for the Future, 2024

In 2024 world leaders agreed on the Pact for the Future, a document outlining 56 concrete actions. It covers a wide range of issues, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender equality, youth and future generations, as well as the reform of global governance.

