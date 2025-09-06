UN backs Kazakhstan’s Initiative “On World Unity for Just Peace, Harmony, and Development”

The initiative, presented by President Tokayev during Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the SCO and endorsed by the Council of Heads of State at the “SCO Plus” Summit in Astana on July 4, 2024, was recognized as an important contribution to global efforts to build a more just, democratic and multipolar world order under the central coordinating role of the UN.

The adoption of the resolution titled as "Cooperation between the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization" by the UN General Assembly has become a landmark confirmation of the broad support of the international community for the Kazakh initiative, which is aimed at strengthening solidarity among states, ensuring equal opportunities for the development of all countries, and promoting the principles of mutual trust and partnership.

This document reflects Kazakhstan’s growing role as a middle power that puts forward ideas in demand by the international community, and underscores the significance of the SCO as an authoritative regional organization whose voice is increasingly heard on the global stage.