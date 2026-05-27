Top tourist places In Kazakhstan: Mangistau region

In the far southwest of Kazakhstan, beyond endless steppe roads and chalk-white cliffs, lies a region unlike anywhere else in Central Asia. Mangistau offers something increasingly rare in modern travel: raw, untouched wilderness.

Travelers come here not for luxury resorts or crowded cities, but for silence, vast horizons and landscapes shaped by an ancient ocean more than 100 million years ago.

Mangistau is not an easy journey. Distances are vast, roads can be rough and many landmarks lie deep in the desert. Yet this remoteness forms part of the region’s appeal.

Bozzhyra, the main attraction of Mangistau

Bozzhyra. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

Deep within the western edge of the Ustyurt Plateau lies Bozzhyra, a vast canyon filled with towering limestone formations sculpted by wind and time.

Millions of years ago, this territory rested beneath the ancient Tethys Ocean. Today, travelers can still find fossilized seashells, shark teeth and traces of prehistoric marine life embedded in the chalky rocks.

Bozzhyra view from below. Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev / Qazinform

Bozzhyra’s most recognizable landmark is the “Fangs,” two dramatic limestone towers rising from the canyon floor like giant stone tusks. At sunrise, the cliffs glow pale gold against the desert sky, creating one of the most photographed views in Kazakhstan.

Fangs. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

Torysh, the valley of stone spheres

Torysh valley. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

Hundreds of giant stone spheres, ranging in diameter from 1 to 3 meters, lie spread across the desert floor, some perfectly round, others cracked open like ancient shells.

Scientists continue debating how these formations emerged, while travelers often compare the valley to scenes from science fiction films.

Just me negotiating with a 100-million-year old rock. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

Beket Ata: A place of pilgrimage and silence

Mangistau is famous for its underground mosques, sacred sites carved directly into cliffs and canyons. Among them, Beket Ata is the best known.

We were told it was better not to photograph the mosque itself, so I captured the cliffs surrounding Beket Ata instead. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

Dedicated to the revered Sufi scholar and spiritual figure Beket Ata, the mosque continues to attract pilgrims from across Kazakhstan. According to local legends, Beket Ata healed the sick and possessed prophetic abilities.

Visitors descend deep into the rocky terrain along pathways lined with resting places. Along the route stands a natural spring believed to have supplied water to Beket Ata centuries ago.

The surrounding necropolis stretches across the slopes, where generations sought burial near the saint. Local stories speak of spirits appearing in the form of mountain sheep, while nearby wildlife, including foxes and wild goats, roam unusually close to visitors.

Not far from the site lies Shopan Ata, another sacred underground mosque considered a spiritual predecessor to Beket Ata. Near its entrance grows a lone mulberry tree, regarded by pilgrims as sacred in a landscape otherwise nearly devoid of trees.

Sherkala, the lion fortress of the Silk Road

Sherkala. Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev / Qazinform

From one angle, Sherkala Mountain resembles a lion preparing to leap. From another, it looks like a giant white yurt rising from the desert. Its name translates from Turkic as “Lion Fortress.”

Can you see the lion? Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev / Qazinform

Like much of the region, Sherkala is wrapped in legend. Some stories describe hidden tunnels and warriors defending the mountain. Others tell of ancient tribes trapped inside after their water supply disappeared.

Sherkala once stood along the Silk Road route connecting East and West. Historical records suggest caravans traveling from Baghdad toward the Volga region stopped here centuries ago.

I picked the yurt side. The lion version sounded more dangerous. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

Writers, painters and explorers long found inspiration in the mountain. Ukrainian poet and artist Taras Shevchenko created sketches of the area during his exile in Mangistau in the 19th century.

Tuzbair, the salt flat

Tuzbair. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

The Tuzbair salt flat stretches for several kilometers across eastern Mangistau, surrounded by cliffs and open steppe.

In spring, melting snow transforms the salt marsh into a giant reflective surface mirroring the sky. During hotter months, the water evaporates, leaving behind a hardened white crust that travelers can walk across.

Look at these cliffs! Photo credit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

Late April and May are considered the best months to visit, when wild tulips bloom across the steppe and temperatures remain relatively mild. Summer heat in Mangistau can exceed 45 degrees Celsius, while winter brings strong winds sweeping sand and dust across the plateau.

Because vehicles can easily become trapped in the salt marsh, local guides strongly recommend exploring Tuzbair only with experienced drivers.

Bokty and Kyzylkup

Mount Bokty rises above the desert like a giant layered pyramid, its white and orange rock bands resembling a massive slice of cake. Nearby hills of red and white chalk form the area known as Kyzylkup.

Tiramisu hills? Kyzylkup. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

Farther west, the Airakty-Shomanai mountains create what locals call the “Valley of Castles,” a maze of rock towers and cliffs resembling ruined fortresses. The dramatic scenery inspired another series of drawings by Taras Shevchenko during his exile in the region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Mangistau Underground Mosques and Silk Road cities may gain UNESCO heritage status.