Top major investment projects in Zhambyl region announced, attracting KZT3.8trn

"Only through the implementation of the top major investment projects, 3.8 trillion tenge will be attracted into the region’s economy," Yerbol Karashukeyev said at a briefing in Astana.

Key projects include:

- Project for deep processing of corn with a capacity of 3 million tons, costing 800 billion tenge, with the creation of 1,500 jobs;

- A metallurgical plant with an annual capacity of 3 million tons of metal-rolling products, worth 671 billion tenge, employing 2,500 people.

- The launch of the first stage of production of 800,000 tons of sulfur acid by the end of the year.

- In 2026, a plant for the production of complex fertilizers with a capacity of 1 million tons per year is planned, with an investment of 536 billion tenge and the creation of 800 jobs;

- Construction of a sugar plant with a capacity of processing of up to 1 million tons of sugar beet, production of 130 thousand tons of sugar, 72 thousand tons of sugar beet flour and 54 thousand tons of treacle, costing 108 billion tenge and aimed at creation of 350 jobs;

- Project for the production of up to 1 million tons of soda ash, worth 200 billion tenge, with the creation of 300 jobs.

- Ore-dressing plant for the processing of 500 thousand tons of gold ore per year, worth 47 billion tenge, with the creation of 400 jobs;

- Production of 25,000 tons of cyanide of sodium per year, worth 68 billion tenge, with the creation of 100 jobs;

- Production of hydrogen peroxide with a capacity of 30,000 tons per year, worth 30 billion tenge, and aimed at the creation of 100 jobs;

- Construction of a wind power plant with a capacity of 1 GW and an energy storage system, worth 620 billion tenge, with the creation of 200 jobs;

- Construction of a wind power plant with a capacity of 1 GW and a storage system of 300 MW, estimated at 728 billion tenge, with the creation of 100 jobs.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that since the beginning of the year Zhambyl region had attracted 553.6 billion tenge in investments, of which 82% are private funds.