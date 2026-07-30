Top-level elite: Pacquiao's coach praises Kazakhstan women's boxing team

The 66-year-old coach, famous for guiding Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao to world titles in eight weight divisions, has worked with the leaders of Kazakhstan's women's boxing team at a training camp as they prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Olympics.

The renowned coach said the Kazakh athletes have great potential.

"Enjoyed working with a few of the members of the Women’s Boxing Team from Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 Top level elite boxers. You guys have a new fan! I look forward to seeing you all compete at the World Championships and the 2028 Olympics!" Roach wrote on his Instagram page.

Footage of the sessions with Roach was shared by three-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Nazym Kyzaibay.

"Since childhood, I've watched Manny Pacquiao train with Freddie Roach in the gym. Today, I had the opportunity to work with a legendary coach. I'm so happy! His experience and skill are immediately evident. The atmosphere in the gym where such great champions trained is an unforgettable experience and huge motivation for me," Nazym Kyzaibay commented.

Two-time world champion Makhmud Sabyrkhan also met with Roach. He didn't post training videos but shared his thoughts after meeting the legendary coach.

Photo source: Instagram page of Makhmud Sabyrkhan

"When you stand next to a legend, dreams become even bigger. Under Freddie Roach's guidance, Manny Pacquiao became a world champion in eight weight classes. God willing, through the same dedication, hard work, and victories, we too can become the pride of our people, like Pacquiao," Sabyrkhan wrote.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Janibek Alimkhanuly is eyeing a mandatory WBO title shot at super middleweight.