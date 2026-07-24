Janibek Alimkhanuly eyes mandatory WBO title shot at super middleweight

The 33-year-old has requested to be included in the WBO's super middleweight rankings after relinquishing his middleweight title. If the request is approved, he could become the division's top-ranked contender.

"Theoretically, Janibek can request mandatory challenger status in the higher weight class based on his status as an undefeated former world champion. Whether the committee will consider such a request and allow him to become the mandatory challenger for Hamzah Sheeraz's title remains to be seen," WBO President Gustavo Olivieri told The Ring.

However, Olivieri stressed that even if the undefeated Kazakh boxer requests both a place in the super middleweight rankings and an immediate title shot, it would not provide a fast track to another world championship, as his suspension remains in effect until December 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Janibek Alimkhanuly was removed from the World Rankings after doping scandal.