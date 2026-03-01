Top Iranian military officials killed in Israeli and US airstrikes

According to reports, the officials died during yesterday’s attacks.

Earlier, it was reported that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khameni, had been killed following an attack by the Israeli and US regimes.

Mohammad Mokhber, an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said that the president, the head of the judiciary, and one of the Islamic jurists of the Guardian Council will assume responsibility for overseeing the transitional period following the death of the leader of the revolution.

Recall that the Cabinet declared 40 days of public mourning and 7 days of holidays following the death of the Leader of the Revolution.