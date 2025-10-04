Top diplomats of Kazakhstan, Bahrain confer on bilateral relations

Minister Al Zayani congratulated his colleague on the appointment and wished him success in his responsible position. In response, Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for the congratulations and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to comprehensively deepening the friendly relations between the two states.

During the conversation, the parties discussed current issues and prospects for the further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as the implementation of agreements reached at the high and highest levels.

The sides confirmed their mutual readiness to keep on strengthening multifaceted Kazakh-Bahraini cooperation in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister received the Ambassador of China.