Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister receives Ambassador of China

The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to Kazakh-Chinese cooperation, including the current state and prospects for cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

The interlocutors noted the positive dynamics in the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the meetings between the leaders of Kazakhstan and China, in particular, issues related to the further expansion of trade, economic, investment, transit, and transport cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda and agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation within multilateral structures, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, and the Central Asia-China format.

