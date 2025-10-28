Top diplomats of Kazakhstan and China hold talks in Beijing

During the visit, constructive negotiations were held with Wang Yi, Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China.

Minister Kosherbayev congratulated the Chinese side on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the PRC and the successful holding of the 4th Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The interlocutors discussed in detail a wide range of issues concerning bilateral cooperation, as well as the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels. Particular attention was given to the practical implementation of joint projects in trade, economy, energy, transport, logistics, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The foreign ministers emphasized the steady development of relations between Kazakhstan and China, based on the principles of good-neighbourliness, mutual trust, and mutual benefit, and reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen the strategic partnership.

“The personally friendly contacts between the heads of state of Kazakhstan and China serve as a solid foundation for the continuous development of interstate relations. The two landmark reciprocal visits of our leaders this year and the negotiations held as part of them have, without doubt, elevated Kazakh-Chinese cooperation to an unprecedented level,” noted Minister Kosherbayev. “Kazakhstan is our esteemed strategic partner in the region with whom China is ready to comprehensively strengthen and develop mutually beneficial cooperation for the sake of the peoples of the two countries”, said Wang Yi.

Noting with satisfaction the high momentum and scale of bilateral cooperation, the sides charted further steps for activating inter-agency and inter-regional cooperation in accordance with the schedule of upcoming visits and events.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants confirmed their readiness to continue coordinating the actions of the foreign ministries and to enhance cooperation within multilateral platforms such as the UN, SCO, CICA, and the “Central Asia – China” format.

Minister Kosherbayev also visited the Kazakhstan Cultural Centre in Beijing, where he got acquainted with the Center’s activities in promoting Kazakh culture and language, as well as strengthening people-to-people ties. The Foreign Minister emphasized the important role of such initiatives in expanding bilateral contacts in education, tourism, and cultural exchange, and in enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between countries.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev arrived in the People’s Republic of China for official talks.