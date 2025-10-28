Kazakh Foreign Minister pays official visit to China
15:55, 28 October 2025
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev has arrived in the People’s Republic of China for official talks, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In Beijing, the Kazakh Foreign Minister will meet with Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister and member of the CPC Central Committee’s Political Bureau.
As reported earlier, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China has increased by 5.7% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2025, reaching $30.68 billion. According to data from the Chinese General Trade Department, in 2024, the volume of trade between Kazakhstan and China amounted to $43.82 billion, which is 6.8% more compared to 2023.