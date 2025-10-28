Kazakh Foreign Minister pays official visit to China

In Beijing, the Kazakh Foreign Minister will meet with Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister and member of the CPC Central Committee’s Political Bureau.

Photo credit: Kazinform News Agency

As reported earlier, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China has increased by 5.7% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2025, reaching $30.68 billion. According to data from the Chinese General Trade Department, in 2024, the volume of trade between Kazakhstan and China amounted to $43.82 billion, which is 6.8% more compared to 2023.