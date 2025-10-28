EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh Foreign Minister pays official visit to China

    15:55, 28 October 2025

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev has arrived in the People’s Republic of China for official talks, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh Foreign Minister pays official visit to China
    Photo credit: Kazinform News Agency

    In Beijing, the Kazakh Foreign Minister will meet with Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister and member of the CPC Central Committee’s Political Bureau.

    Kazakh Foreign Minister pays official visit to China
    Photo credit: Kazinform News Agency

    As reported earlier, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China has increased by 5.7% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2025, reaching $30.68 billion. According to data from the Chinese General Trade Department, in 2024, the volume of trade between Kazakhstan and China amounted to $43.82 billion, which is 6.8% more compared to 2023.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs China Kazakhstan Foreign policy
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All