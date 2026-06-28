Top 6 must-visit destinations in Zhetysu this summer

Burkhan-Bulak waterfall

Hidden deep within the Kora Gorge and surrounded by centuries-old Tien Shan spruce forests, Burkhan-Bulak is Kazakhstan's tallest waterfall, with cascades reaching a combined height of 168 meters.

Photo credit: Visit Zhetysu

The site is a favorite among trekking enthusiasts and off-road adventurers seeking an authentic wilderness experience far from urban life.

Aktau Chalk Mountains

Located in the Altyn-Emel National Park, the Aktau Mountains are striking geological formations dating back to the Cenozoic Era, when the ancient Tethys Ocean covered the area.

Today, the colorful white, red and ochre cliffs attract photographers, hikers and paleontologists from around the world. Fossilized remains of prehistoric crocodiles and giant rhinoceroses have also been discovered here.

Lake Alakol

Known as the "multicolored lake" for the way its waters change from turquoise to deep blue, Alakol is famous for its mineral-rich water and distinctive black pebble beaches formed from volcanic shungite.

Photo credit: Visit Zhetysu

The lake is a popular wellness destination and is also home to a protected bird sanctuary where several rare species nest.

Lake Balkhash

Lake Balkhash is one of the world's most unusual lakes, divided by a narrow strait into two contrasting parts. The western basin contains freshwater, while the eastern basin is saline, deeper and much clearer.

Photo credit: Visit Zhetysu

The lake attracts sailing enthusiasts, anglers and visitors looking for secluded beaches, while offering the rare opportunity to observe two different aquatic ecosystems within a single body of water.

Lake Zhasylkol

Nestled in the Dzungarian Alatau Mountains at an altitude of more than 1,600 meters, Lake Zhasylkol remains one of Zhetysu's lesser-known natural treasures.

Photo credit: Visit Zhetysu

Fed by glacial meltwater, the lake is renowned for its vivid emerald color. Hiking trails pass through alpine meadows surrounded by snow-capped peaks, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers seeking tranquility.

The Singing Dune

Stretching up to three kilometers in length and rising 150 meters above the surrounding steppe, the Singing Dune is one of Altyn-Emel National Park's most famous natural attractions.

Photo credit: Visit Zhetysu

In dry weather, shifting sand produces a deep, resonant sound often compared to an organ or the roar of an aircraft engine. Unlike most sand dunes, it has remained in the same location for thousands of years. From its summit, visitors can enjoy sweeping views of the Ili River Valley and the Katutau Mountains.

With improving transport infrastructure, new glamping sites and continued efforts to preserve its natural ecosystems, Zhetysu is steadily emerging as one of Central Asia's most promising destinations for sustainable tourism.

Earlier, Tourism and Sports Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov announced Kazakhstan plans to launch the unified tourism portal Kazakhstan.travel with an AI assistant in December 2026.