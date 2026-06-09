Kazakhstan to launch unified tourism portal in December

The Minister said one of the key development directions is digitalization and building the unified digital ecosystem.

The portal will integrate tourism information resources into a single platform featuring an event calendar, tourism publications, photo bank, and 3D tours of attractions across the country.

It will be available in eight languages.

The launch is scheduled for December 2026.

Besides, development of the eQonaq, a system for tracking and monitoring tourist flows, continues. Over 900,000 users are already registered.

He highlighted, plans are also underway to launch the KazTuristBot, an AI-based assistant offering personalized recommendations, travel planning, and 24/7 support.

Earlier he said last year, Kazakhstan’s budget revenues from tourism reached 630 billion tenge.