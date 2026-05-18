Top 5 high-tech museums in the world

DATALAND - USA

One of the most anticipated cultural openings of 2026 is DATALAND, described as the world’s first museum of AI art and a digital ecosystem dedicated to data visualization and creativity powered by artificial intelligence.

The museum is scheduled to open on June 20, 2026. The space will be located at The Grand LA complex in downtown Los Angeles, designed by architect Frank Gehry. The project is being developed under the artistic leadership of Refik Anadol Studio and will unite artists, scientists, AI researchers and experts in cutting-edge technologies.

Visitors are promised a new-generation immersive experience using machine learning, sensory technologies and large-scale data visualization. In addition to the physical museum space, DATALAND will develop online learning platforms and a public archive of large nature-focused datasets while building one of the world’s largest collections of AI art.

The museum was created by Refik Anadol and Efsun Erkılıç. Based in Los Angeles, Refik Anadol Studio is known for large-scale immersive installations operating at the intersection of art, machine intelligence and data visualization.

Born in Istanbul, Refik Anadol is considered one of the pioneers of the aesthetics of data and machine intelligence in contemporary art. In addition to his artistic practice, he also teaches at UCLA’s Department of Design Media Arts.

The museum’s first exhibition will be Machine Dreams: Rainforest, an immersive project inspired by the Amazon ecosystem and created using the AI-powered Large Nature Model trained on massive environmental datasets.

teamLab Borderless - Japan

teamLab Borderless in Tokyo is widely described as the world’s first digital art museum.

Created by the Japanese art collective teamLab, the museum became internationally famous for its concept of a “museum without boundaries.” Inside the space, there is no fixed route or traditional separation into galleries. Digital artworks move freely between rooms, interact with one another and respond to visitors’ movements in real time.

The museum covers approximately 10,000 square meters and features dozens of immersive installations based on light, sound, mirrors, sensory technologies and artificial intelligence algorithms.

One of its best-known installations is Crystal World, an infinite space filled with thousands of LED lights and mirrors creating the effect of a digital universe. The installation changes in real time and reacts to human presence.

Other popular spaces include Black Waves, where animated digital waves surround visitors in a circular environment, and Forest of Resonating Lamps, featuring endless glowing lamps that became one of the museum’s most recognizable social media attractions.

In the Athletic Forest zone, visitors are encouraged to physically interact with the artworks by jumping on interactive surfaces, moving through digital environments and becoming part of the installation itself.

Carrières des Lumières - France

Another striking example of technological transformation in cultural spaces is Carrières des Lumières in southern France.

The digital art center is located inside a former limestone quarry in Les Baux-de-Provence. Massive stone walls, ceilings and floors are transformed into giant screens for 360-degree projections accompanied by music and immersive surround sound. Images completely cover the quarry space, creating the effect of total immersion in a digital environment.

Each exhibition combines classical art with modern technologies including projection mapping, animation, synchronized audio and large-scale digital visualizations.

In 2026, the center presents immersive exhibitions dedicated to Pablo Picasso and Frida Kahlo, as well as The Little Prince project based on the famous work by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

This summer, the venue will also launch Ocean, a digital exhibition featuring large-scale projections of marine life, while the Carrières Nights series will combine immersive screenings, music and multimedia installations.

FRAMELESS - United Kingdom

Located in London’s Marble Arch district, FRAMELESS describes itself as a “multi-sensory immersive art experience.”

The museum features 42 masterpieces of world art, including works by Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet, Salvador Dalí, Wassily Kandinsky, Rembrandt and Gustav Klimt.

Each of the four galleries is dedicated to a separate theme. Beyond Reality explores surrealism and dreamlike worlds, Colour in Motion focuses on color and movement, The World Around Us transforms landscapes and seascapes into immersive environments, while The Art of Abstraction is devoted to abstract art.

Visitors are free to move between spaces, interact with digital installations and choose their own route through the museum.

The creators of FRAMELESS say the project aims to redefine the traditional museum experience by transforming art from a static object into a fully immersive spatial experience.

Museum of the Future - UAE

One of the world’s most futuristic museums is the Museum of the Future in Dubai, dedicated to technologies that could transform human life in the coming decades.

Unlike traditional museums focused on the past, the Museum of the Future offers visitors a “journey to the future,” combining artificial intelligence, robotics, space technologies, environmental innovation and next-generation digital developments.

The creators describe the space as a place “where the future lives,” emphasizing that its mission is not only to showcase technology, but also to imagine what the world could look like decades from now.

One of the museum’s key zones is Tomorrow Today, where near-future technologies and innovations from leading global companies are presented. The space features projects related to AI, sustainability, medicine and robotics.

The museum also includes Children’s World, a dedicated interactive space focused on helping children develop future-oriented skills through immersive play and learning experiences.

In addition to exhibitions, the Museum of the Future regularly hosts lectures, workshops and educational programs featuring scientists, engineers, futurists and technology experts.

The building itself has become one of the world’s most recognizable architectural landmarks. Its futuristic oval structure covered in Arabic calligraphy symbolizes Dubai’s vision of the technological future.

AI transforms the museum industry

Many museums are already experimenting with AI-powered guides, personalized tours, voice assistants and systems capable of adapting exhibitions to visitor interests in real time. Machine learning is also being used to restore damaged artworks, analyze archives and digitize massive museum collections.

At the same time, the rise of AI-generated art has sparked active debate within the art world. Critics question whether an algorithm can truly be considered the author of an artwork, while supporters describe artificial intelligence as the next stage in the evolution of art.

Despite the debate, immersive and AI-powered museums continue gaining popularity, especially among younger audiences raised in the digital era.

Against this backdrop, International Museum Day 2026 serves as a reminder of how rapidly the concept of cultural space itself is changing.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the multimedia exhibition “Banksy: Genius or Vandal?” opened in Astana on May 15, bringing immersive digital installations and original artifacts linked to the mysterious British street artist’s career.