Top 10 songs that became symbols of Kazakhstan’s Independence

“Atameken” (Ancestral Land ) – Eskendir Khasangaliyev

No song resonates with Kazakh listeners quite like “Atameken.” Written and performed by the legendary Yerkesh Shakeyev, with lyrics by poet Kadyr Myrzaliev, it was created in the 1970s and has stood the test of time, earning the title of the country’s “second anthem.” The simple yet profound line “Ancestral land – my golden cradle” reminds listeners of their roots and the land where everything begins.

The song is the essence of Kazakh patriotism, captured in a melody that is impossible to forget.

“Elim Menin” (My Country) – Bekbolat Tleukhan

Performed by Bekbolat Tleukhan, “Elim Menin” became one of the most emotional anthems of independent Kazakhstan.

Its melody and lyrics express pride in the nation and faith in its future. The song reflects everything close to every Kazakh heart: love for the homeland, respect for ancestors, and confidence in tomorrow.

It is performed at national celebrations, broadcast on television, and sung by school and military choirs. The music and lyrics were written by Bekbolat Tleukhan himself.

“Otan Ana” (Mother Homeland ) – Batyrkhan Shukenov

The lyrical voice of Batyrkhan Shukenov gives “Otan Ana” a special depth and tenderness. He sings about the homeland as if it were a living being, a mother. “Otan Ana” has become a symbol of respect and affection for the country where one grows up and finds purpose.

The song is often featured in documentaries and television programs about Independence. Recordings on official platforms have gathered hundreds of thousands of plays, and Batyrkhan Shukenov’s voice remains a symbol of sincerity and dignity.

“Atameken” – Roza Rymbayeva

The voice of Kazakhstan’s People’s Artist Roza Rymbayeva can turn any song into a national symbol, but her rendition of “Atameken” is especially powerful.

It is a heartfelt declaration of love for the land where one was born. Sung with genuine emotion, it long ago transcended the stage. The song has become a model of what could be called “gentle patriotism”, without slogans, yet full of feeling that anyone can understand.

“Kok Tudyn Zhelbiregeni” (The Blue Flag Fluttering) – Ibragim Eskendir

The blue of the flag, the trembling wind, the symbol of freedom — all of this is captured in “Kok Tudyn Zhelbiregeni.”

The lyrics were written by Almas Akhmetbekuly, with music by Yermurat Zeipkhanuly. The song addresses the national flag (“kok tu” meaning “blue flag”) as an image of independence and unity. It has become one of the most recognized “people’s anthems” dedicated to the blue flag of Kazakhstan, regarded as an unofficial symbol of patriotic music.

Performed by Ibragim Eskendir, the composition gained wide popularity and is often heard at public celebrations and patriotic events.

“Oz Elim” (My Own Land ) – MuzArt

“Oz Elim” is one of the most heartfelt and recognizable songs of independent Kazakhstan. Performed by the legendary trio MuzArt, it has become a true symbol of national pride and love for the homeland.

The lyrics were written by renowned poet Kadyr Myrzaliev, known for his warmth and sincerity, while the music was composed by Nurgisa Tlendiyev, whose work has always reflected deep respect for Kazakh values and melodic traditions.

The song’s simple yet moving words speak of the native land, the people among whom one grew up, and the feeling that no matter how far you go, your heart always remains at home. “Oz Elim” touches everyone who feels a bond with Kazakhstan, wherever they may be.

“Batyrlar Urany” (The Warriors’ Call ) – Alashuly

The group Alashuly created a powerful tribute to the heroes of the past. “Batyrlar Urany” celebrates the courage, honor, and memory of warriors who fought for freedom. The lyrics were written by B. Yesenkhan, B. Alkozha, and Zh. Daulet, with music composed by Zh. Daulet.

The song is popular at festivals and historical or cultural events. It is often featured in patriotic videos and school performances dedicated to the batyrs (Kazakh warriors).

“Rukh” (Spirit ) – ABYROY, Presidential Orchestra of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan

In 2024, ahead of Defender of the Fatherland Day, the group ABYROY from the Presidential Orchestra of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan released the music video “Rukh.” The music was composed by Zhanbolat Adilov, with lyrics by Rustem Arslanov, and the video version was arranged by Grammy winner Imanbek Zeikenov.

The video highlights the work of units from the State Security Service, the “A” Service of the National Security Committee, the National Guard, the Special Operations Forces, and the Ministry for Emergency Situations.

Although the song is relatively new, it quickly earned a special place in the hearts of Kazakh listeners and gained wide popularity in a short time.

“Qairan Elim” (Oh My Holy Land) – Dimash Kudaibergen

International star Dimash Kudaibergen turns patriotism into global art. In “Qairan Elim,” national melodies blend with orchestral and pop arrangements, while lyrics about the Great Steppe and the homeland are performed in multiple languages.

The lyrics were written by poets Daniyar Aldabergen and Oral Baysengir, with music composed by Renat Gaisin.

This song goes beyond conventional patriotism. It is both an appeal to the homeland and a message about overcoming challenges through music and words.

“My Kazakhstan” (My Kazakhstan) – Serik Mussalimov

Serik Mussalimov wrote and performed a song that reflects the personal story of every Kazakh citizen. The composition highlights the unique spirit and character of each city across the vast land. Warm, melodic, and simple, it is often featured in social campaigns and events for Kazakh diasporas around the world.

