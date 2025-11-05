Top 10 countries supplying the most cars to Uzbekistan

This marks an increase of 1,927 units compared to the same period last year.

Top 10 countries delivering the most passenger cars to Uzbekistan in the first 9 months of 2025:

China – 51,770 units;

Republic of Korea – 2,524 units;

United States – 511 units;

Japan – 296 units;

Germany – 265 units;

Hong Kong – 249 units;

Russia – 171 units;

India – 168 units;

United Arab Emirates – 98 units;

Austria – 63 units.

An additional 222 cars were imported from other countries.

