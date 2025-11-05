Top 10 countries supplying the most cars to Uzbekistan
According to the National Statistics Committee, Uzbekistan imported a total of 56,337 passenger cars (including electric vehicles) worth $807.3 million from 29 countries between January and September 2025, UzA reports.
This marks an increase of 1,927 units compared to the same period last year.
Top 10 countries delivering the most passenger cars to Uzbekistan in the first 9 months of 2025:
China – 51,770 units;
Republic of Korea – 2,524 units;
United States – 511 units;
Japan – 296 units;
Germany – 265 units;
Hong Kong – 249 units;
Russia – 171 units;
India – 168 units;
United Arab Emirates – 98 units;
Austria – 63 units.
An additional 222 cars were imported from other countries.
Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan had exported $1.5bn worth of fruits and vegetables in 9 months of 2025.