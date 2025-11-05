EN
    Top 10 countries supplying the most cars to Uzbekistan

    14:18, 5 November 2025

    According to the National Statistics Committee, Uzbekistan imported a total of 56,337 passenger cars (including electric vehicles) worth $807.3 million from 29 countries between January and September 2025, UzA reports.

    Top 10 countries supplying the most cars to Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: UzA

    This marks an increase of 1,927 units compared to the same period last year.

    Top 10 countries delivering the most passenger cars to Uzbekistan in the first 9 months of 2025:

    China – 51,770 units;

    Republic of Korea – 2,524 units;

    United States – 511 units;

    Japan – 296 units;

    Germany – 265 units;

    Hong Kong – 249 units;

    Russia – 171 units;

    India – 168 units;

    United Arab Emirates – 98 units;

    Austria – 63 units.

    An additional 222 cars were imported from other countries.

    Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan had exported $1.5bn worth of fruits and vegetables in 9 months of 2025.

    Cars Electric vehicles (EV) Uzbekistan Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
