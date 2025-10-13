Top 10 countries most visited by citizens of Uzbekistan in 2025
According to data from the National Statistics Committee, around 5.2 million citizens of Uzbekistan traveled abroad between January and August 2025, UzA reports.
This represents an increase of nearly 1.1 million people, or 26.8%, compared to the same period last year.
The Top 10 destinations most visited by citizens of Uzbekistan during the first eight months of 2025 were:
Kyrgyz Republic – 2.3 million visitors;
Kazakhstan – 956,000 visitors;
Tajikistan – 887,900 visitors;
Russia – 312,700 visitors;
Türkiye – 181,700 visitors;
Saudi Arabia – 165,700 visitors;
United Arab Emirates – 94,200 visitors;
Egypt – 45,400 visitors;
Vietnam – 28,500 visitors;
China – 27,600 visitors;
In addition, citizens of Uzbekistan made 162,400 trips to other countries during the same period.
It is worth noting, 7.5 mln foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in H1 2025.