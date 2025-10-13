Top 10 countries most visited by citizens of Uzbekistan in 2025

This represents an increase of nearly 1.1 million people, or 26.8%, compared to the same period last year.

The Top 10 destinations most visited by citizens of Uzbekistan during the first eight months of 2025 were:

Kyrgyz Republic – 2.3 million visitors;

Kazakhstan – 956,000 visitors;

Tajikistan – 887,900 visitors;

Russia – 312,700 visitors;

Türkiye – 181,700 visitors;

Saudi Arabia – 165,700 visitors;

United Arab Emirates – 94,200 visitors;

Egypt – 45,400 visitors;

Vietnam – 28,500 visitors;

China – 27,600 visitors;

In addition, citizens of Uzbekistan made 162,400 trips to other countries during the same period.

It is worth noting, 7.5 mln foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in H1 2025.