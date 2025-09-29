7.5 mln foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in H1 2025

Kazakhstan’s tourism sector demonstrated confident growth in the first half of 2025. Domestic tourism is actively developing across the country: the number of people using accommodation services reached 3.9 million people, which is 500,000 more than last year. The highest growth was seen in Almaty region by 56%, by 54% in Kyzylorda region, by 40.8% in Aktobe region.

He also noted that Kazakhstan received 7.5 million foreign visitors in the first six months of 2025, arriving for various purposes. Of which, 5 million stayed in the country for more than 24 hours.

He added that the total number of accommodation facilities reached 4,442, with a combined capacity exceeding 232,000 beds. Investment in the tourism sector rose by 27% to make 592 billion tenge.

Infrastructure improvements in resort areas are ongoing. During two inspection trips to eight priority zones, 38 new sanitary modules, 45 bio-toilets, 90 changing cabins, 73 shower stalls, 195 trash bins, 215 waste containers, and 28 lifeguard towers were installed.

Additionally, internet coverage zones were expanded, and 48 surveillance cameras were installed.

Previously, it was reported that the number of foreign tourists visiting Astana in the first six months of 2025 increased by 9% compared to the previous year.

To note, the International Tourism Development Forum kicks off in Mangistau region.