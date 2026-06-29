Five easy iced coffee recipes to make at home

Iced Latte with whipped coffee

This drink can be prepared in just a few minutes using regular instant coffee. The whipped coffee foam gives it a thick texture and makes it similar to the popular dalgona coffee.

Ingredients for one serving:

• cream or milk, 100 ml;

• hot water, 30 ml;

• instant coffee, 2 teaspoons;

• sugar, 2 teaspoons;

• ice.

Mix the instant coffee with the sugar and hot water. Whisk the mixture with a milk frother, mixer or whisk until it forms a thick, stable foam.

Place several ice cubes in a glass and pour in the chilled cream or milk.

Coffee ice cubes with milk

In this recipe, coffee is frozen instead of water. As the cubes melt, the drink becomes richer without being diluted by regular ice.

Ingredients for one serving:

• Americano, 200 ml;

• milk, 200 ml;

• syrup, to taste.

Allow the prepared coffee to cool, pour it into ice cube trays and freeze for approximately four to six hours.

Place the coffee ice cubes in a tall glass, add syrup if desired, and pour in the chilled milk. You can use either dairy or plant-based milk, such as oat, coconut or almond milk.

It is better to dissolve the sugar in the warm coffee before freezing, as it dissolves much less easily in cold milk.

Coffee Glacé

Coffee glacé is a chilled coffee drink served with ice cream.

Ingredients for one serving:

• Americano, 200 ml;

• vanilla or creamy ice cream, about 50 g;

• milk;

• ice.

Prepare the coffee and stir well. Froth the milk separately.

Combine the coffee, ice and milk in a glass.

Top with one or two scoops of ice cream. Garnish with grated chocolate, cocoa powder or cinnamon.

Bumble Coffee

Bumble coffee combines the rich taste of strong coffee with refreshing citrus notes.

Ingredients for one serving:

• espresso or strong coffee, 50 ml;

• orange juice, 100-150 ml;

• syrup, to taste;

• ice.

Pour the orange juice into a glass and add several ice cubes. Then add a small amount of caramel, vanilla or fruit syrup, if desired.

Slowly pour the cooled coffee into the glass.

For a milder taste, the orange juice can be mixed with mango juice. If the juice is sweet enough, no additional syrup is needed.

@intrvrt.coffee This is a Bumble Coffee: orange juice, ice cubes, and espresso. The name comes from the layered colors, which resemble a bumblebee. Cheers ☕️🐝 ♬ The Way I Like It - Party Pupils

Banana Latte

This drink is a good option for anyone who wants to combine coffee with a light snack. The banana gives it a thick, creamy texture, while milk or yogurt softens the coffee flavor.

Ingredients for one serving:

• Americano, 150 ml;

• milk or plain yogurt, 200 ml;

• one banana;

• syrup or honey, to taste;

• ice;

• cinnamon, for garnish.

Slice the banana and place it in a blender. Add the milk or yogurt and blend until smooth.

Pour the coffee into a glass, add several ice cubes, and top with the banana mixture. Sprinkle with cinnamon before serving.

Enjoy your coffee and stay cool during the summer heat!