Tooth regeneration therapy moves into next phase

Kyoto-based Toregem BioPharma announced that the financing round will support Phase II clinical trials in Japan for its lead candidate, TRG035, as well as preparations for future clinical development in the United States. The company said the latest investment brings its total funding, including grants and subsidies, to more than $29 million.

Toregem is working on a novel approach to dental treatment that aims to stimulate the growth of new natural teeth. The therapy is based on years of research into USAG-1, a molecule involved in suppressing tooth development. Researchers found that blocking the molecule could trigger tooth regeneration in animal models.

The company's experimental treatment, TRG035, is a humanized antibody targeting USAG-1. Toregem believes the therapy could eventually offer an alternative to dentures and dental implants, which are currently the primary options for replacing missing teeth.

The company initially plans to focus on patients with congenital tooth agenesis, a rare condition in which people are born missing one or more teeth. The disorder often affects children whose jawbones are still developing, making conventional solutions such as implants difficult or impossible until adulthood. According to Toregem, there is currently no curative treatment for the condition.

Researchers hope that enabling patients to grow their own teeth could improve nutrition, development, and overall quality of life. The company also sees potential applications for older adults suffering from tooth loss and age-related oral health problems.

The newly raised capital will also be used to expand research into additional pipeline programs, strengthen corporate governance, and support recruitment as the company scales its operations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists grew human teeth in a lab for the first time.